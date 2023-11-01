With a record of 10-0, the Texas Tech Red Raiders' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals, tipping off at 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13.

Upcoming Texas Tech games

Texas Tech's next matchup information

Opponent: Incarnate Word Cardinals

Incarnate Word Cardinals Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Location: United Supermarkets Arena

Top Texas Tech players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Bailey Maupin 10 15.8 5.2 4.4 1.2 0.2 46.0% (46-100) 36.2% (17-47) Jasmine Shavers 10 15.2 5.9 1.7 1.8 0.0 43.7% (52-119) 34.1% (15-44) Kilah Freelon 10 10.0 7.0 1.4 0.9 0.3 56.5% (35-62) 0.0% (0-2) Jordyn Merritt 10 7.9 5.4 1.4 1.6 1.1 37.9% (33-87) 22.2% (4-18) Elina Arike 10 5.5 2.4 1.0 0.6 0.5 48.9% (22-45) 22.2% (2-9)

