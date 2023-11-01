It's not enough to simply be a fan of Texas A&M-Commerce. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Lions by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kalen Williams 9 14.0 2.3 2.3 1.0 0.0 Jerome Brewer Jr. 9 13.1 4.7 0.8 1.0 1.0 Tommie Lewis 7 10.4 5.3 1.7 1.4 0.6 Zondrick Garrett 9 6.8 3.3 0.6 0.6 1.6 Evan Phelps 9 6.1 1.7 1.1 0.7 0.4 Alonzo Dodd 9 5.6 2.7 3.3 1.1 0.1 KC Ugwuakazi 9 4.3 3.0 0.3 0.7 0.6 Khaliq Abdul-Mateen 9 4.2 3.0 1.2 0.8 0.1 Kwo Agwa 6 4.7 2.8 0.0 0.5 0.5 James Weathers 9 2.8 1.7 2.1 0.8 0.4

Texas A&M-Commerce has a 4-5 record on the season so far.

The Lions have a 3-1 record at home and a 1-4 record on the road.

Texas A&M-Commerce notched its signature win of the season on November 17, when it defeated the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, who rank No. 131 in the RPI rankings, 57-54.

The Lions have played two games this season against Top 25 teams, and they have not yet secured a win.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Texas A&M-Commerce has no games left against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 SMU A 3:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Northern Colorado H 12:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Arlington Baptist H 12:00 PM Mon, Jan 1 TCU A 4:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 McNeese H 2:00 PM

