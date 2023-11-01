With a record of 4-4, the Texas A&M-CC Islanders' women's hoops squad's next game is at the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14.

Upcoming Texas A&M-CC games

Texas A&M-CC's next matchup information

Opponent: UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Location: UTRGV Fieldhouse

Top Texas A&M-CC players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Alecia Westbrook 8 10.0 7.9 2.5 1.3 0.5 43.6% (24-55) 0.0% (0-5) Paige Allen 8 7.4 5.3 1.5 1.5 0.1 33.9% (21-62) 25.0% (3-12) Nabaweeyah McGill 8 6.5 5.5 1.0 0.6 1.9 39.7% (23-58) 0.0% (0-3) Mireia Aguado 8 6.4 2.5 1.6 1.8 0.3 43.5% (20-46) 14.3% (1-7) Tymberlin Criswell 8 6.1 0.9 0.8 1.9 0.4 39.5% (17-43) 30.0% (3-10)

