Texas A&M team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Janiah Barker 6 12.7 8.5 1.8 1.2 0.7 Aicha Coulibaly 6 11.3 7.2 3.0 2.0 0.7 Lauren Ware 6 10.8 9.3 1.5 0.5 2.8 Endyia Rogers 6 10.2 3.5 4.7 2.2 0.2 Sahara Jones 6 7.8 5.0 1.2 0.7 0.3 Sydney Bowles 6 5.7 2.0 1.3 0.8 0.2 Sole Williams 5 5.0 2.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 Tineya Hylton 4 5.0 1.5 0.8 0.8 0.0 Maliyah Johnson 6 2.8 3.5 1.3 0.7 0.2 Kay Kay Green 5 3.0 1.0 2.4 1.4 0.6

Texas A&M season stats

This season, Texas A&M has won five games so far (5-1).

The Aggies are 4-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games this year.

The Aggies have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Of Texas A&M's 23 remaining games, seven are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Texas A&M games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Wake Forest A 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Kansas H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Lamar H 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Robert Morris H 1:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Mississippi Valley State H 8:00 PM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.