Texas A&M team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Wade Taylor IV
|8
|18.6
|3.4
|4.4
|2.1
|0.1
|Henry Coleman III
|7
|14.4
|9.1
|1.1
|0.7
|0.0
|Tyrece Radford
|6
|13.0
|4.8
|2.2
|0.3
|0.2
|Hayden Hefner
|8
|8.1
|2.3
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|Solomon Washington
|8
|6.4
|5.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.5
|Jace Carter
|8
|5.8
|4.1
|0.5
|0.5
|0.3
|Manny Obaseki
|8
|3.9
|1.5
|0.8
|0.4
|0.4
|Eli Lawrence
|8
|3.6
|1.1
|0.3
|0.0
|0.1
|Andersson Garcia
|8
|3.4
|7.3
|1.4
|1.3
|0.6
|Wildens Leveque
|8
|2.6
|3.6
|0.0
|0.1
|1.0
Texas A&M season stats
- Texas A&M has gone 6-2 so far this season.
- The Aggies are unbeaten at home (2-0) and 2-1 on the road, while going 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.
- In its signature win of the season on November 10, Texas A&M beat the Ohio State Buckeyes, a top 50 team (No. 27) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 73-66.
- The Aggies have played one game this season against Top 25 teams, and they have not yet secured a win.
- Texas A&M has six games left against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming Texas A&M games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Wed, Dec 6
|DePaul
|H
|9:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 10
|Memphis
|H
|4:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Houston
|N
|2:30 PM
|Fri, Dec 22
|Houston Christian
|H
|8:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 30
|Prairie View A&M
|H
|9:00 PM
