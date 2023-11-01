A game at home versus the Prairie View A&M Panthers is on deck for the TCU Horned Frogs women (9-0), on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.

TCU's next matchup information

Opponent: Prairie View A&M Panthers

Prairie View A&M Panthers Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Schollmaier Arena

Top TCU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Madison Conner 9 24.8 6.2 3.8 1.1 0.2 45.3% (73-161) 45.5% (51-112) Sedona Prince 9 21.0 9.8 0.9 0.8 3.3 59.1% (68-115) 40.0% (2-5) Agnes Emma-Nnopu 9 9.3 7.4 1.3 1.7 1.3 43.2% (32-74) 38.5% (15-39) Jaden Owens 9 6.6 3.0 7.0 0.8 0.6 36.1% (22-61) 29.2% (7-24) Aaliyah Roberson 9 6.1 4.6 0.7 0.2 0.6 55.3% (21-38) 40.0% (8-20)

