Wednesday's game at Chase Field has the Texas Rangers (90-72) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at 8:03 PM ET (on November 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have been victorious in 31, or 55.4%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas has a mark of 31-25 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.4 runs per game (881 total).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

