Buy Tickets for Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Games
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 13-7 in the 2023-24 season, next match up against the Golden State Warriors at home on Friday, December 8 at 8:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to see the Oklahoma City Thunder in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Oklahoma City games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Fri, Dec 8
|Warriors
|H
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Mon, Dec 11
|Jazz
|H
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Thu, Dec 14
|Kings
|A
|10:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sat, Dec 16
|Nuggets
|A
|9:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Mon, Dec 18
|Grizzlies
|H
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Thu, Dec 21
|Clippers
|H
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sat, Dec 23
|Lakers
|H
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Tue, Dec 26
|Timberwolves
|H
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Wed, Dec 27
|Knicks
|H
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Fri, Dec 29
|Nuggets
|A
|9:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Find tickets for these or any NBA game at Ticketmaster!
Oklahoma City's next matchup information
- Opponent: Golden State Warriors
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Paycom Center
- Broadcast: BSOK, NBCS-BA
- Favorite: Oklahoma City -2.5
- Total: 236.5 points
Can't make it to the game? Watch the NBA this season on Fubo and Max, and watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Oklahoma City's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Oklahoma City players
Shop for Oklahoma City gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|19
|30.1
|5.6
|6.3
|2.6
|0.9
|54.7% (209-382)
|36.5% (23-63)
|Chet Holmgren
|20
|16.9
|7.9
|2.6
|1.0
|2.4
|51.9% (121-233)
|37.6% (32-85)
|Jalen Williams
|17
|17.4
|4.2
|3.8
|0.8
|0.3
|49.8% (109-219)
|35.3% (18-51)
|Josh Giddey
|20
|11.8
|5.7
|4.3
|0.8
|0.5
|42.0% (100-238)
|31.9% (15-47)
|Isaiah Joe
|20
|10.3
|2.5
|1.2
|0.8
|0.3
|44.9% (66-147)
|45.3% (53-117)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.