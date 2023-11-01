The Dallas Stars, including Miro Heiskanen, take the ice Wednesday against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Heiskanen in the Stars-Flames matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 25:00 per game on the ice, is -1.

In one of seven games this year, Heiskanen has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Heiskanen has tallied point in two of seven games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Heiskanen has had an assist twice this season in seven games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

Heiskanen's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 54.5% of Heiskanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 33 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 7 Games 3 4 Points 5 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.