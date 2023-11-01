Incarnate Word's 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues (the Cardinals are currently 4-2) on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET, away versus the Tarleton State Texans.

If you're looking to catch the Incarnate Word Cardinals in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Incarnate Word games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Incarnate Word's next matchup information

Opponent: Tarleton State Texans

Tarleton State Texans Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Wisdom Gym

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Incarnate Word's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Incarnate Word players

Shop for Incarnate Word gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Aliyah Collins 6 10.7 1.3 3.0 1.8 0.0 42.9% (21-49) 23.5% (4-17) Jorja Elliott 6 9.8 4.0 0.3 0.8 0.0 47.7% (21-44) 40.7% (11-27) Nina De Leon Negron 5 10.6 5.2 2.8 2.2 0.0 30.3% (20-66) 12.0% (3-25) Chloe Storer 6 6.7 3.2 1.7 0.2 0.0 71.4% (15-21) 0.0% (0-1) Myra Bell 6 6.0 2.3 1.7 0.5 0.7 40.0% (16-40) 15.0% (3-20)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.