Houston Christian (1-6) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET, on the road against the Texas Longhorns.
Upcoming Houston Christian games
Houston Christian's next matchup information
- Opponent: Texas Longhorns
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Moody Center
- Broadcast: LHN
Top Houston Christian players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Marcus Greene
|7
|14.1
|4.1
|3.6
|0.9
|0.1
|51.3% (41-80)
|37.5% (9-24)
|Jay Alvarez
|6
|15.8
|4.8
|1.3
|1.0
|0.2
|47.6% (40-84)
|13.3% (2-15)
|Michael Imariagbe
|7
|10.9
|6.3
|0.7
|0.6
|1.1
|57.4% (31-54)
|33.3% (1-3)
|Bonke Maring
|7
|9.4
|8.4
|2.7
|2.0
|0.4
|40.0% (26-65)
|0.0% (0-2)
|Pierce Bazil
|7
|7.7
|2.6
|1.6
|1.4
|0.0
|31.3% (20-64)
|9.1% (2-22)
