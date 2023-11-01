The Texas Rangers, including Evan Carter (.378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 5 of the World Series with the Rangers on top 3-1.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Evan Carter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Evan Carter At The Plate

Carter is hitting .306 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Carter has picked up a hit in 28 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

Looking at the 38 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (15.8%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Carter has an RBI in 11 of 38 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 52.6% of his games this year (20 of 38), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.

Evan Carter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 14 .333 AVG .289 .414 OBP .413 .875 SLG .500 6 XBH 4 3 HR 2 8 RBI 4 8/4 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings