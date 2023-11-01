On Wednesday, Corey Seager (batting .250 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 5 of the World Series with the Rangers in front 3-1.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager leads Texas in OBP (.390) and total hits (156) this season.

He ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Seager has picked up a hit in 77.0% of his 135 games this year, with at least two hits in 37.0% of those games.

He has homered in 27.4% of his games in 2023 (37 of 135), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has driven in a run in 63 games this season (46.7%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (19.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 54.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 27 games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 55 .337 AVG .316 .406 OBP .372 .707 SLG .531 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 45/21 1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings