Mikko Rantanen and Robert Thomas are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues square off at Ball Arena on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 9:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Avalanche vs. Blues Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Rantanen, who has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) and plays an average of 20:52 per game.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 5 at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Oct. 24 1 3 4 5 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 21 1 0 1 3 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 19 0 2 2 7

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

Nathan MacKinnon's seven points this season have come via four goals and three assists.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 5 at Islanders Oct. 24 1 0 1 8 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 21 1 1 2 4 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 19 1 0 1 6

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Thomas has recorded one goal and four assists in seven games for St. Louis, good for five points.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Oct. 27 0 0 0 2 at Flames Oct. 26 0 1 1 6 at Jets Oct. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Penguins Oct. 21 0 2 2 2 vs. Coyotes Oct. 19 0 0 0 1

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.