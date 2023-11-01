Don't be a fair-weather fan of the Abilene Christian Wildcats. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. More details, along with updated team stats, can be found below.

Abilene Christian team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Hunter Jack Madden 7 13.4 4.4 1.9 1.1 0.0 Ali Abdou Dibba 7 13.1 4.0 1.3 1.3 0.1 Airion Simmons 7 12.9 5.0 2.3 1.0 0.3 Cameron Steele 7 7.0 2.7 1.0 1.0 0.9 Immanuel Allen 7 5.0 2.1 0.4 1.0 0.0 Aidan Igiehon 7 3.9 3.3 0.3 0.3 0.1 Nasir DeGruy 7 3.6 2.1 1.0 0.3 0.1 JV Seat 7 3.1 1.9 0.3 0.0 0.0 Kavion McClain 7 3.1 1.1 3.4 1.1 0.0 Leonardo Bettiol 4 2.3 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.3

Abilene Christian season stats

Abilene Christian has put together a 3-4 record on the season so far.

This year, the Wildcats have a winless 0-1 record at home and a 1-2 record on the road while going 2-1 in neutral-site games.

In its signature win of the season, Abilene Christian took down the San Jose State Spartans in a 77-71 win on November 17.

This year, the Wildcats haven't played a single game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Abilene Christian's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Abilene Christian games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 SFA H 6:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Northern Arizona H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Howard Payne H 4:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 UTEP H 4:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Arkansas A 7:00 PM

