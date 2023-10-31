Game 4 of the World Series will feature the Arizona Diamondbacks playing host to the Texas Rangers. The Rangers will hope to extend their series lead and move closer to winning it all when action gets underway on Tuesday starting at 8:03 PM ET on FOX, live from Chase Field. Joe Mantiply is starting for the Diamondbacks and Andrew Heaney is expected to start for the Rangers.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank third in Major League Baseball with 233 home runs.

Fueled by 577 extra-base hits, Texas ranks third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 team batting average.

Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers have an OBP of .337 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.270 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Heaney (10-6) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 29th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing one hit.

He has seven quality starts in 28 chances this season.

Heaney has started 28 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/22/2023 Astros W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-1 Away Max Scherzer Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Andrew Heaney Joe Mantiply 11/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.