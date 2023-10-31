Leody Taveras vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras (.323 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Joe Mantiply and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 4 of the World Series. The Rangers own a 2-1 series lead.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
- TV Channel: FOX
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .266 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.
- Taveras has gotten a hit in 98 of 158 games this year (62.0%), with multiple hits on 39 occasions (24.7%).
- In 8.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Taveras has had an RBI in 46 games this season (29.1%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 36.1% of his games this year (57 of 158), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|74
|.285
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.456
|SLG
|.390
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|30
|59/17
|K/BB
|58/18
|8
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Mantiply (2-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.62 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the lefty tossed one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers without giving up a hit.
- In 35 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.62, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.