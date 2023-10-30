The Dallas Stars, Wyatt Johnston among them, face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Looking to wager on Johnston's props versus the Blue Jackets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Johnston has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 17:21 on the ice per game.

Johnston has twice scored a goal in a game this year in six games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Johnston has recorded a point in a game three times this season out of six games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Johnston has an assist in two of six games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Johnston goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Johnston having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johnston Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 6 Games 2 5 Points 1 2 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.