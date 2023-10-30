The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) play the Detroit Pistons (2-1) on October 30, 2023.

Thunder vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Thunder vs Pistons Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.4 percentage points lower than the Pistons allowed to their opponents (48.9%).

In games Oklahoma City shot higher than 48.9% from the field, it went 22-4 overall.

The Thunder were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Pistons finished 20th.

Last year, the Thunder recorded 117.5 points per game, only one fewer point than the 118.5 the Pistons gave up.

When Oklahoma City put up more than 118.5 points last season, it went 24-10.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, the Thunder put up 6.7 more points per game (120.8) than they did in away games (114.1).

When playing at home, Oklahoma City gave up 1.5 fewer points per game (115.6) than away from home (117.1).

The Thunder averaged 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 2.6% points better than they averaged in road games (11.9 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).

Thunder Injuries