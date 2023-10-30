See the injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1), which currently has two players listed, as the Thunder prepare for their matchup with the Detroit Pistons (2-1) at Paycom Center on Monday, October 30 at 8:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs Pistons Additional Info

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylin Williams PF Out Hamstring Kenrich Williams PF Questionable Back

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf), Isaiah Livers: Out (Ankle), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)

Thunder vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Thunder vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -5.5 226.5

