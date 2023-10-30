Matt Duchene will be among those in action Monday when his Dallas Stars meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at American Airlines Center. Fancy a bet on Duchene? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Matt Duchene vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Duchene has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 17:52 on the ice per game.

Through six games this year, Duchene has yet to score a goal.

In two of six games this season, Duchene has recorded a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Duchene has an assist in two of six games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Duchene's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Duchene going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Duchene Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 25 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 6 Games 2 2 Points 1 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

