Marcus Semien vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 3
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Monday, Marcus Semien (.233 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 3 of the World Series. The series is all tied up 1-1.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Semien will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .217 during his last outings.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 176 games this season, with more than one hit in 31.8% of those games.
- In 26 games this year, he has hit a home run (14.8%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Semien has had at least one RBI in 39.2% of his games this year (69 of 176), with more than one RBI 22 times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 98 games this year (55.7%), including multiple runs in 23 games.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.292
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.337
|.535
|SLG
|.422
|42
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|46
|43/35
|K/BB
|67/37
|9
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (3-9) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.72 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to opposing batters.
