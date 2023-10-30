At 8:15 PM ET on Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders play at the Detroit Lions.

Several of the key contributors for the Lions and the Raiders will have player props on the table for this matchup.

Sign up to bet on the Lions-Raiders matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jahmyr Gibbs Touchdown Odds

Gibbs Odds to Score First TD: +400

Gibbs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +155

Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds

Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +650

Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Lions Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jahmyr Gibbs - 70.5 (-113) 24.5 (-113) Jared Goff 262.5 (-113) - - Sam LaPorta - - 44.5 (-113) Josh Reynolds - - 35.5 (-113) Amon-Ra St. Brown - - 78.5 (-114) Jameson Williams - - 24.5 (-113)

More Raiders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Davante Adams - - 74.5 (-113) Jimmy Garoppolo 256.5 (-113) - - Jakobi Meyers - - 59.5 (-113) Josh Jacobs - 59.5 (-113) 22.5 (-113) Michael Mayer - - 21.5 (-128)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.