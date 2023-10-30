Josh Giddey and the Oklahoma City Thunder match up versus the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Giddey totaled nine points in his previous game, which ended in a 128-95 loss versus the Nuggets.

In this piece we'll break down Giddey's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-114)

Over 15.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-120)

Over 6.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-139)

Over 5.5 (-139) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-204)

Looking to bet on one or more of Giddey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pistons were 27th in the league last season, giving up 118.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Pistons allowed 44.7 rebounds per contest last year, 22nd in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Pistons were ranked 18th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 25.8 per game.

Allowing 12 made three-pointers per game last year, the Pistons were ninth in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Josh Giddey vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 34 18 5 7 0 0 1 11/7/2022 25 9 6 2 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.