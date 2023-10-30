Jonah Heim vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 3
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, October 30 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 3 of the World Series all tied up 1-1.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .258 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.
- Heim has gotten at least one hit in 66.2% of his games this season (94 of 142), with at least two hits 33 times (23.2%).
- Looking at the 142 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 20 of them (14.1%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Heim has an RBI in 56 of 142 games this season, with multiple RBI in 24 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- In 35.2% of his games this season (50 of 142), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.255
|.323
|OBP
|.312
|.500
|SLG
|.377
|30
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|47
|49/20
|K/BB
|47/20
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed four innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 5.72 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .282 to opposing batters.
