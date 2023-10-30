Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County Today - October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Harris County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rosehill Christian School at Providence Classical School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 30
- Location: Spring, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
