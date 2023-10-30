Evgenii Dadonov and the Dallas Stars will be in action on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. If you'd like to wager on Dadonov's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Dadonov has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 15:36 on the ice per game.

Dadonov has a goal in one of his six games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Dadonov has a point in one of six games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Dadonov has yet to post an assist through six games this year.

The implied probability that Dadonov hits the over on his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dadonov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 6 Games 2 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

