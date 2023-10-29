How to Watch the Thunder vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 29
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (2-0) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) in a matchup of Northwest Division rivals at Paycom Center on October 29, 2023. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.
Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Thunder Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Thunder Prediction
|Nuggets vs Thunder Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Thunder Betting Trends & Stats
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder shot at a 46.5% rate from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets averaged.
- Oklahoma City compiled a 24-11 straight up record in games it shot above 47.8% from the field.
- The Thunder were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Nuggets finished 16th.
- The Thunder averaged five more points per game last year (117.5) than the Nuggets gave up to opponents (112.5).
- Oklahoma City went 31-22 last season when it scored more than 112.5 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Thunder averaged 120.8 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 114.1.
- In 2022-23, the Thunder conceded 1.5 fewer points per game at home (115.6) than on the road (117.1).
- The Thunder made more 3-pointers at home (12.4 per game) than on the road (11.9) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (34.3%).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out
|Back
|Jaylin Williams
|Out
|Hamstring
