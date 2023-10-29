Thunder vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (2-0) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) in a matchup of Northwest Division teams at Paycom Center, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.
Thunder vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-3.5
|229.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City played 49 games last season that ended with over 229.5 points.
- Last season, Thunder games resulted in an average scoring total of 233.9, which is 4.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
- The Thunder covered 47 times in 82 chances against the spread last year.
- Oklahoma City was underdogs in 52 games last season and won 22 (42.3%) of those contests.
- The Thunder had a record of 19-21, a 47.5% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +130 or more by bookmakers last season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for Oklahoma City.
Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- In 2022-23 against the spread, the Thunder had a lower winning percentage at home (.561, 23-17-0 record) than on the road (.585, 24-17-0).
- Oklahoma City's games went above the over/under 63.4% of the time at home (26 of 41) last year, and 46.3% of the time on the road (19 of 41).
- The Thunder's 117.5 points per game were five more than the 112.5 the Nuggets conceded.
- Oklahoma City put together a 35-17 ATS record and were 31-22 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.
Thunder vs. Nuggets Point Insights (Last Season)
|Thunder
|Nuggets
|117.5
|115.8
|5
|12
|35-17
|30-11
|31-22
|37-4
|116.4
|112.5
|19
|8
|30-9
|37-19
|28-11
|44-12
