Thunder vs. Nuggets October 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) are welcoming in the Denver Nuggets (1-0) for a contest between Northwest Division rivals at Paycom Center, with a start time of 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.
Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: BSOK, ALT
Thunder Players to Watch
- Per game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists last year. He also averaged 1.6 steals (fourth in league) and 1 block.
- Josh Giddey posted 16.6 points, 7.9 boards and 6.2 assists. He made 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.
- Jalen Williams' stats last season included 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He sank 52.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 triples.
- Luguentz Dort collected 13.7 points, 4.6 boards and 2.1 assists. He made 38.8% of his shots from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.
- Last season, Isaiah Joe collected 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He sank 44.1% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic put up 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists last season, shooting 63.2% from the field (seventh in league).
- Jamal Murray's numbers last season were 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made treys.
- Aaron Gordon posted 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds.
- Michael Porter Jr. recorded 17.4 points, 5.5 boards and 1 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope put up 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he put up 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.
Thunder vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Thunder
|Nuggets
|117.5
|Points Avg.
|115.8
|116.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.5
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|50.4%
|35.6%
|Three Point %
|37.9%
