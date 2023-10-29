Josh Giddey and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will face the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Giddey, in his most recent action, had two points, six rebounds and six assists in a 108-105 win over the Cavaliers.

Below, we look at Giddey's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-104)

Over 15.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+102)

Over 7.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-132)

Over 5.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-189)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nuggets were eighth in the league last season, conceding 112.5 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Nuggets were No. 1 in the league last season, allowing 40.8 per game.

Giving up an average of 25.7 assists last year, the Nuggets were the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

The Nuggets were the third-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 11.4 makes per contest.

Josh Giddey vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 31 18 9 3 0 1 1 11/23/2022 29 12 4 6 1 0 0 11/3/2022 32 16 1 5 2 0 1 10/22/2022 33 19 12 6 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.