The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Jalen Williams, face the Denver Nuggets at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent time out, a 108-105 win over the Cavaliers, Williams tallied 14 points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Williams, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-108)

Over 15.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-120)

Over 4.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+104)

Over 3.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+140)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Nuggets allowed 112.5 points per game last season, eighth in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Nuggets were No. 1 in the league last year, allowing 40.8 per game.

Allowing an average of 25.7 assists last year, the Nuggets were the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Defensively, the Nuggets conceded 11.4 made three-pointers per game last year, third in the league.

Jalen Williams vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 29 4 6 2 0 1 1 11/23/2022 30 16 0 1 2 1 0 11/3/2022 14 8 0 2 0 0 0

