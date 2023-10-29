The October 29 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) and Los Angeles Rams (3-4) features a showdown at the QB position, with Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford leading the charge for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the advantage? We dissect all of the important details below.

Cowboys vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

Dak Prescott vs. Matthew Stafford Matchup

Dak Prescott 2023 Stats Matthew Stafford 6 Games Played 7 69.5% Completion % 59.8% 1,333 (222.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,908 (272.6) 6 Touchdowns 7 4 Interceptions 6 85 (14.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 59 (8.4) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Dak Prescott Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 242.5 yards

: Over/Under 242.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Rams Defensive Stats

This season, the Rams have ceded 141 points, ranking 17th in the league with 20.1 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they are 19th in the NFL with 2,282 total yards allowed (326 per contest).

When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles is 15th in the NFL with 1,463 passing yards allowed (209 per game) and 14th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).

Against the run, the Rams have given up 819 rushing yards this season, ranking 21st in the league. In terms of rushing TDs allowed, they are 27th in the NFL with nine.

Defensively, Los Angeles ranks 16th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (38.5%) and 19th in red-zone efficiency allowed (54.5%).

Matthew Stafford Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 254.5 yards

: Over/Under 254.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Cowboys Defensive Stats

