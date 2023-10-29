The Dallas Cowboys (4-2) will face off against the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the outing.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's matchup between the Cowboys and the Rams and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting insight you need in the article below.

Cowboys vs. Rams Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Cowboys have led two times, have been behind three times, and have been knotted up one time.

Dallas' offense is averaging five points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 6.5 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Rams have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

In six games this season, the Cowboys have been outscored in the second quarter three times and outscored their opponent three times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.8 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 8.5 points on average in the second quarter.

Digging into second-quarter scoring, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games and have been outscored in the second quarter in four games.

3rd Quarter

In six games this year, the Cowboys have lost the third quarter two times and outscored their opponent four times.

Offensively, Dallas is averaging 3.7 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) this season. It is giving up 1.7 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Rams have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys have won that quarter in four games and have lost that quarter in two games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 5.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 4.7 points on average in that quarter.

Out of seven games this year, the Rams have been outscored in the fourth quarter four times and won three times.

Cowboys vs. Rams Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Cowboys have led two times (2-0 in those games), have been losing three times (1-2), and have been tied one time (1-0).

So far in 2023, the Rams have been leading after the first half in two games, have been behind after the first half in three games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games.

2nd Half

In six games this year, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second half three times, lost two times, and tied one time.

Dallas' offense is averaging 9.2 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 6.3 points on average in the second half.

The Rams have won the second half in two games this season (2-0 record in those games). They've lost the second half in five games (1-4).

