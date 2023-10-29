Check out best bets for when the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) play at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Cowboys vs. Rams? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Cowboys vs. Rams?

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this matchup is within 0.4 points of the model. Stay away from this one.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Cowboys a 74.0% chance to win.

The Cowboys have a 4-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -285 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Rams have won one of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +230 or more once this season and lost that game.

Who will win? The Cowboys or Rams? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (+6.5)



Los Angeles (+6.5) The Cowboys have put together a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Dallas has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Rams have covered the spread four times over seven games with a set spread.

In games it has played as 6.5-point underdogs or more, Los Angeles has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Parlay your bets together on the Cowboys vs. Rams matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (45.5)



Under (45.5) The two teams average a combined 2.3 more points per game, 47.8 (including the playoffs), than this game's total of 45.5 points.

The Cowboys and the Rams have seen their opponents average a combined 8.7 less points per game than the point total of 45.5 set in this outing.

The Cowboys have gone over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

The Rams have hit the over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Jake Ferguson Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 31.7 1

Cooper Kupp Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 3 98.3 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.