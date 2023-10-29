Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers will host D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, in a matchup featuring a pair of outstanding pass-catchers.

Check out player props for the Chargers' and Bears' biggest contributors in this matchup.

Sign up to bet on the Chargers-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds

Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +330

Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +120

D'Onta Foreman Touchdown Odds

Foreman Odds to Score First TD: +1000

Foreman Odds to Score Anytime TD: +410

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Keenan Allen - - 81.5 (-113) Austin Ekeler - 47.5 (-113) 34.5 (-113) Gerald Everett - - 26.5 (-113) Justin Herbert 264.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) - Joshua Kelley - 26.5 (-113) -

More Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds D.J. Moore - - 60.5 (-113) D'Onta Foreman - 47.5 (-113) 6.5 (-113) Darnell Mooney - - 30.5 (-113) Cole Kmet - - 26.5 (-113) Roschon Johnson - 30.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) Tyler Scott - - 14.5 (-113) Tyson Bagent 193.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) -

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.