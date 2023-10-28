SEC teams are in action for five games in Week 9 of the 2023 college football season. A couple of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone wagers, according to our computer model, include picking Florida +14.5 against Georgia as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Mississippi State vs. Auburn matchup.

Best Week 9 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Florida +14.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 6.9 points

Georgia by 6.9 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Ole Miss -24.5 vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Ole Miss Rebels

Vanderbilt Commodores at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 31.5 points

Ole Miss by 31.5 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Tennessee -3.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats

Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 8.8 points

Tennessee by 8.8 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 9 SEC Total Bets

Over 41.5 - Mississippi State vs. Auburn

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers Projected Total: 50.8 points

50.8 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 51.5 - Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats

Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Total: 54.4 points

54.4 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 51.5 - South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Texas A&M Aggies

South Carolina Gamecocks at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Total: 54.4 points

54.4 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Week 9 SEC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Alabama 7-1 (5-0 SEC) 30.6 / 16.5 366.6 / 306.4 Georgia 7-0 (4-0 SEC) 40.1 / 14.0 510.0 / 262.6 LSU 6-2 (4-1 SEC) 47.4 / 26.5 553.0 / 395.0 Missouri 7-1 (3-1 SEC) 33.9 / 23.3 441.8 / 338.0 Florida 5-2 (3-1 SEC) 29.1 / 20.0 421.7 / 311.7 Ole Miss 6-1 (3-1 SEC) 39.7 / 23.4 480.1 / 372.1 Kentucky 5-2 (2-2 SEC) 31.3 / 23.6 352.3 / 346.6 Tennessee 5-2 (2-2 SEC) 31.6 / 19.4 438.1 / 310.9 Texas A&M 4-3 (2-2 SEC) 32.3 / 19.9 400.0 / 277.9 Mississippi State 4-3 (1-3 SEC) 26.9 / 25.7 351.1 / 367.3 South Carolina 2-5 (1-4 SEC) 26.6 / 31.7 392.4 / 446.6 Vanderbilt 2-6 (0-4 SEC) 27.8 / 34.4 348.5 / 437.5 Auburn 3-4 (0-4 SEC) 26.7 / 23.9 337.0 / 372.4 Arkansas 2-6 (0-5 SEC) 26.5 / 22.9 305.9 / 333.0

