Big 12 rivals meet when the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (6-1) host the BYU Cougars (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas is favored by 19.5 points. The over/under is 50.5 in this game.

On the offensive side of the ball, Texas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 15th-best in the FBS by compiling 468.4 yards per game. The defense ranks 39th (333.1 yards allowed per game). BYU has been struggling offensively, ranking 10th-worst with 301.9 total yards per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, surrendering 396.7 total yards per contest (96th-ranked).

Texas vs. BYU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Texas vs BYU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas -19.5 -115 -105 50.5 -110 -110 -1200 +725

Texas Recent Performance

The Longhorns have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, compiling 516 total yards per game during that stretch (eighth-worst). They've been more successful on the other side of the ball, giving up 379.3 total yards per contest (74th).

Despite sporting the 45th-ranked scoring offense over the last three contests (33.7 points per game), the Longhorns rank 19th-worst in scoring defense over that time frame (24 points surrendered per game).

Although Texas ranks -77-worst in pass defense over the previous three games (266.3 passing yards surrendered), it has been better on the offensive side of the ball with 305 passing yards per game (27th-ranked).

With an average of 211 rushing yards per game on offense and 113 rushing yards allowed on defense over the last three contests, the Longhorns rank 43rd and 62nd, respectively, during that period.

The Longhorns have one win against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

Texas has gone over the total once in its past three games.

Week 9 Big 12 Betting Trends

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas has gone 3-4-0 ATS this season.

The Longhorns have not covered the spread when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

In Texas' seven games with a set total, two have hit the over (28.6%).

Texas has been favored on the moneyline six total times this season. They've gone 5-1 in those games.

Texas has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1200 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The Longhorns have a 92.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has 1,915 passing yards for Texas, completing 70.9% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has carried the ball 127 times for a team-high 824 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 172 yards (24.6 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

CJ Baxter has carried the ball 51 times for 218 yards (31.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's 545 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has collected 40 receptions and four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 368 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has racked up 16 catches for 320 yards, an average of 45.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Ethan Burke paces the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has five TFL and 24 tackles.

Jaylan Ford is the team's leading tackler this year. He's collected 38 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.

Jerrin Thompson has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 16 tackles and two passes defended.

