The Texas State Bobcats (5-2) and the 11th-ranked scoring offense will hit the field against the Troy Trojans (5-2) and the 17th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Trojans are favored by 6.5 points in the game. The over/under is 53.5 for this matchup.

Troy has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking 25th-best in total offense (444.7 yards per game) and 10th-best in total defense (281.6 yards allowed per game). Texas State's offense has been consistently moving the chains, putting up 38.3 points per contest (11th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 92nd by surrendering 28.4 points per game.

Texas State vs. Troy Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Troy vs Texas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Troy -6.5 -115 -105 53.5 -110 -110 -250 +190

Texas State Recent Performance

The Bobcats are really struggling of late offensively, gaining 466.3 yards per game in their past three games (-4-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 406 (98th-ranked).

The Bobcats are 45th in college football in points scored for the past three games (33.7 per game) and -48-worst in points conceded (30).

Texas State is gaining 262.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (66th in the country), and allowing 210 per game (21st-worst).

The Bobcats are 52nd in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (204), and -74-worst in rushing yards conceded (196).

The Bobcats have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall, over their past three contests.

Texas State has hit the over once in its past three games.

Texas State Betting Records & Stats

Texas State is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Bobcats have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Texas State hase gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

Texas State has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

Texas State has entered two games this season as the underdog by +190 or more and is in those contests.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has compiled 1,842 yards on 68.9% passing while collecting 14 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ismail Mahdi, has carried the ball 98 times for 726 yards (103.7 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Donerio Davenport has piled up 51 carries and totaled 223 yards with one touchdown.

Joey Hobert paces his team with 612 receiving yards on 48 catches with six touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins has 31 receptions (on 52 targets) for a total of 395 yards (56.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kole Wilson's 30 grabs (on 39 targets) have netted him 373 yards (53.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Ben Bell leads the team with three sacks, and also has seven TFL and 30 tackles.

Brian Holloway is the team's leading tackler this year. He's totaled 54 tackles, eight TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception.

Tory Spears has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 19 tackles and one pass defended to his name.

