The Southern Jaguars (4-3) hit the road for a SWAC battle against the Texas Southern Tigers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Ace W. Mumford Stadium.

On defense, Southern has been a top-25 unit, ranking best by surrendering only 195.7 yards per game. The offense ranks 100th (303 yards per game). Texas Southern is posting 348.4 total yards per game on offense this season (66th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 390.1 total yards per contest (95th-ranked).

Texas Southern vs. Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Texas Southern vs. Southern Key Statistics

Texas Southern Southern 348.4 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303 (100th) 390.1 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.7 (1st) 177.1 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.6 (99th) 171.3 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.4 (74th) 4 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Jace Wilson has racked up 846 yards (141 ypg) while completing 52.8% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 77 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, LaDarius Owens, has carried the ball 98 times for 695 yards (99.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Jacorey Howard has taken 48 carries and totaled 239 yards with three touchdowns.

Jyrin Johnson paces his team with 292 receiving yards on 29 catches with three touchdowns.

Quaydarius Davis has caught 20 passes and compiled 236 receiving yards (33.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Trenton Leary's 10 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has 1,268 yards passing for Southern, completing 61.4% of his passes and collecting nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Gary Quarles has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 359 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Kendric Rhymes has carried the ball 52 times for 271 yards (38.7 per game) and two touchdowns while also racking up 123 yards through the air, scoring two times.

Chandler Whitfield's 245 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 12 times and has totaled 15 catches and two touchdowns.

August Pitre III has caught nine passes for 164 yards (23.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Colbey Washington has been the target of 10 passes and racked up 12 catches for 151 yards, an average of 21.6 yards per contest.

