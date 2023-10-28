The contests in a Week 9 college football slate sure to please for fans in Texas include the BYU Cougars taking on the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Texas on TV This Week

Houston Cougars at Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kansas State (-17.5)

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at SMU Mustangs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Gerald J. Ford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: SMU (-20.5)

South Carolina Gamecocks at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas A&M (-17.5)

Memphis Tigers at North Texas Mean Green

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Apogee Stadium

Apogee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Memphis (-7)

Abilene Christian Wildcats at Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Eccles Coliseum

Eccles Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Houston Christian Huskies

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Husky Stadium

Husky Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

BYU Cougars at No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Favorite: Texas (-19.5)

East Carolina Pirates at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: UTSA (-18.5)

Iowa State Cyclones at Baylor Bears

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Iowa State (-3)

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Florida A&M Rattlers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Bragg Memorial Stadium

Bragg Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Lamar Cardinals

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium

Provost Umphrey Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 22 Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-10.5)

Texas Southern Tigers at Southern Jaguars

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Ace W. Mumford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Tarleton State Texans at Central Arkansas Bears

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium

First Security Field at Estes Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Troy Trojans at Texas State Bobcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Troy (-6.5)

