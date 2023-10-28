UAC opponents meet when the Central Arkansas Bears (5-2) and the Tarleton State Texans (5-3) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.

Central Arkansas owns the 32nd-ranked defense this year (314.1 yards allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best with a tally of 455.3 yards per game. With 409.1 total yards per game on offense, Tarleton State ranks 28th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 45th, surrendering 333.8 total yards per game.

Tarleton State vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium

Tarleton State vs. Central Arkansas Key Statistics

Tarleton State Central Arkansas 409.1 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.3 (13th) 333.8 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.1 (31st) 196.9 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.3 (11th) 212.3 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235 (32nd) 3 (105th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has put up 1,679 passing yards, or 209.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 51.9% of his passes and has collected 14 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Kayvon Britten, has carried the ball 118 times for 750 yards (93.8 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Derrel Kelley III has run for 493 yards across 90 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu has racked up 373 receiving yards on 45 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Darius Cooper has caught 19 passes and compiled 352 receiving yards (44 per game) with three touchdowns.

Keylan Johnson's 16 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 313 yards and five touchdowns.

Central Arkansas Stats Leaders

Will McElvain has recorded 1,592 yards (227.4 ypg) on 144-of-221 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Shunderrick Powell has 878 rushing yards on 103 carries with six touchdowns. He's also added 18 catches for 107 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Darius Hale has carried the ball 53 times for 301 yards (43 per game) and three touchdowns.

Myles Butler's leads his squad with 357 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 24 catches (out of 25 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Jarrod Barnes has reeled in 29 passes while averaging 50.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Kylin James has been the target of 27 passes and racked up 27 grabs for 262 yards, an average of 37.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

