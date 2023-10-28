When the SMU Mustangs match up with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our computer model predicts the Mustangs will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

SMU vs. Tulsa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction SMU (-20.5) Under (56.5) SMU 38, Tulsa 14

Week 9 AAC Predictions

SMU Betting Info (2023)

The Mustangs have a 95.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Mustangs are 3-3-0 this season.

SMU is 2-1 ATS when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Not one of the Mustangs' six games has hit the over this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 56.5 points, 2.7 fewer than the average total in this season's SMU contests.

Tulsa Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Golden Hurricane have a 9.1% chance to win.

The Golden Hurricane's ATS record is 3-3-1 this season.

In games they have played as at least 20.5-point underdogs this season, the Golden Hurricane are 1-1 against the spread.

Two of the Golden Hurricane's seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

Tulsa games this year have averaged an over/under of 56.9 points, 0.4 more than the point total in this matchup.

Mustangs vs. Golden Hurricane 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 36.4 14.6 47 10 28.5 18 Tulsa 23.7 31.1 29.3 35.3 16.3 25.7

