The No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) visit the Rice Owls (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between AAC foes at Rice Stadium. Rice is a 10.5-point underdog. The contest has a 55-point over/under.

Tulane is averaging 398.6 yards per game on offense this year (63rd in the FBS), and is giving up 341.6 yards per game (44th) on the other side of the ball. In terms of points scored Rice ranks 31st in the FBS (34 points per game), and it is 84th defensively (27.4 points allowed per game).

Rice vs. Tulane Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Tulane vs Rice Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -10.5 -110 -110 55 -110 -110 -400 +310

Rice Recent Performance

Offensively, the Owls are struggling of late -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 421 yards per game (-27-worst in college football). On defense, they are giving up 334.7 (48th-ranked).

The Owls are scoring 32.3 points per game in their past three games (61st in college football), and giving up 21.7 (77th).

Rice is gaining 314.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (18th-best in the country), and allowing 199.7 per game (94th).

In their past three games, the Owls have rushed for 106.3 yards per game (-70-worst in college football) and given up 135 on the ground (102nd).

The Owls have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their last three contests.

In Rice's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Week 9 AAC Betting Trends

Rice Betting Records & Stats

So far this year, Rice has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

The Owls have won their only game this year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Three of Rice's six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Rice has been an underdog in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

Rice has played as an underdog of +310 or more once this season and lost that game.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has racked up 2,173 yards on 63.8% passing while recording 17 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Dean Connors' team-high 300 rushing yards have come on 50 carries, with four touchdowns. He also leads the team with 326 receiving yards (46.6 per game) on 26 catches with two touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has run for 171 yards across 47 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey has racked up 613 receiving yards on 36 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Rawson MacNeill has racked up 281 reciving yards (40.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Coleman Coco paces the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has four TFL and 27 tackles.

Chris Conti has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 43 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception so far.

