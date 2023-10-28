Rice vs. Tulane: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Rice Owls (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Green Wave are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tulane vs. Rice matchup.
Rice vs. Tulane Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
Watch this game on Fubo
Rice vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-10.5)
|53.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-10.5)
|53.5
|-385
|+300
Rice vs. Tulane Betting Trends
- Rice has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Owls have won their only game this season when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
- Tulane has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Green Wave have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
Rice 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500

