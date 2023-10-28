Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - World Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers (90-72) and Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:03 PM ET on October 28.
The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) for the Rangers and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Rangers have won 66, or 59.5%, of the 111 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Texas is 36-21 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 19
|Astros
|L 10-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy
|October 20
|Astros
|L 5-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander
|October 22
|@ Astros
|W 9-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
|October 23
|@ Astros
|W 11-4
|Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier
|October 27
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-5
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Zac Gallen
|October 28
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Merrill Kelly
|October 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt
|October 31
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
