North Texas vs. Memphis: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Memphis Tigers (5-2) are 7-point favorites on the road versus the North Texas Mean Green (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Each team features a productive offense, with the Tigers 20th in points per game, and the Mean Green 25th. The over/under in this contest is 68.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. North Texas matchup.
North Texas vs. Memphis Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Denton, Texas
- Venue: Apogee Stadium
North Texas vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|North Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-7)
|68.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-7.5)
|67.5
|-295
|+235
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
North Texas vs. Memphis Betting Trends
- North Texas has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this year.
- The Mean Green have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.
- Memphis has a record of 2-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread twice when favored by 7 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
North Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+6600
|Bet $100 to win $6600
