Following the second round of the Maybank Championship, Megan Khang is in 14th at -7.

Megan Khang is currently listed by bookmakers at +2800 to pick up the win this weekend.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

+2800

Megan Khang Insights

Khang has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day without a bogey twice and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in seven of her last 20 rounds played.

Khang has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

In her past five appearances, Khang has one win and two top-10 finishes.

Khang has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five appearances. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score five times.

Khang will look to extend her streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 26 -5 277 1 17 2 5 $1.3M

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,007 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 72 that's 6,596 yards.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -6.

The average course Khang has played i the last year (6,583 yards) is 13 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,596).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Khang's Last Time Out

Khang finished in the 55th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 2.94 strokes.

Her 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship placed her in the 42nd percentile.

Khang shot better than only 27% of the field at the BMW Ladies Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Khang carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Khang carded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

Khang recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 7.3 on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship .

At that last tournament, Khang's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.0).

Khang ended the BMW Ladies Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0), with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Khang had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Khang's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

