The Lamar Cardinals (4-3) face a fellow Southland opponent when they visit the Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Provost Umphrey Stadium.

Lamar is totaling 21.9 points per game on offense this year (83rd in the FCS), and is giving up 22.4 points per game (35th) on defense. Things have been going well for Incarnate Word on both sides of the ball, as it is averaging 34.6 points per game (17th-best) and ceding just 17 points per game (eighth-best).

Below in this article, we will give you all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Key Statistics

Incarnate Word Lamar 473.7 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.9 (85th) 281 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.1 (47th) 174 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139 (68th) 299.7 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.9 (71st) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada leads Incarnate Word with 1,670 yards on 125-of-189 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Timothy Carter has run for 377 yards on 57 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jarrell Wiley has run for 306 yards across 63 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Brandon Porter paces his squad with 730 receiving yards on 42 receptions with five touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has put up a 340-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 21 passes on 24 targets.

Jaelin Campbell's 22 catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 304 yards (43.4 ypg).

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman has thrown for 1,339 yards (191.3 ypg) to lead Lamar, completing 65.9% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 78 rushing yards on 62 carries.

Khalan Griffin has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 505 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Damashja Harris has piled up 134 yards on 35 attempts, scoring one time.

Andre Dennis' leads his squad with 369 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 24 catches (out of 26 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Kyndon Fuselier has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 198 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

James Major Bowden's 11 grabs have yielded 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lamar or Incarnate Word gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.