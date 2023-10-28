Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
In the matchup between the Houston Christian Huskies and Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Saturday, October 28 at 3:00 PM, our projection model expects the Huskies to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Houston Christian (-8.8)
|49.5
|Houston Christian 29, Texas A&M-Commerce 20
Week 9 Southland Predictions
Houston Christian Betting Info (2022)
- The Huskies went 3-6-1 ATS last season.
- The Huskies and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 10 times last season.
Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Info (2022)
Huskies vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Houston Christian
|26.4
|28.0
|38.3
|7
|17.5
|43.8
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|15.9
|30.4
|19.3
|28.3
|13.3
|32
